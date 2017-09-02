Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki 1st September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Abhishek questions Tanuja about still being in love with Rishi

Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki starts with Abhishek(Amit Tandon) consoling a distraught Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) who begs him to get her Natasha back. Abhishek thinks that Rishi(Sharad Malhotra) will be punished for making Tanuja cry. Abhishek leaves with the promise to get Natasha. Rishi is overwhelmed to see Natasha in the house and he hugs her. He tries telling her that he is her father. Then he realise she should not be here at that time. He asks her how she came here when she should be at school, Netra tells him that Rano brought her here. Rishi confronts Rano who is busy trying to drag Tanuja to the court to get Natasha. Rishi makes her understand that Natasha is Tanuja’s child as much as she is his. He says he just wants Tanuja’s permission to bring Natasha here sometimes and will never separate Natasha from Tanuja. They are there arguing when Netra informs them about police reaching the house.(Also Read: Tanuja reveals her past to Abhishek and he promises to stand by her)

Abhishek is there with the police to get Natasha. Rishi and family are accused of kidnapping Natasha. Rishi sends Natasha away with Abhishek. Rishi is arrested for kidnapping. Abhishek brings Natasha to Tanuja who asks him what he did to get her. He does not tell her anything. Abhishek thinks that he cannot tell Tanuja about Rishi being in jail as she would not like it. Tanuja is informed by Ahana about Rishi’s arrest as she blames Tanuja for the same. Tanuja reaches the police station. Rishi gets bail but the police warns him against going anywhere near Natasha. Rishi gets angry but Manpreet takes him away. Rishi meets Tanuja outside the police station and warns her, he says that now he would show her what he can do as she stopped him from meeting his on child. Tanuja returns back to Abhishek and confronts him, he asks her why she is taking Rishi’s side and if she is still in love with him.

Precap: Tanuja asks Rishi to trust her and not separate her from Natasha, Rishi wants Natasha and Tanuja back.