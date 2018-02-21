Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki 20th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Rishi blackmails Tanuja with their washroom rendezvous

Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki starts with Rishi(Sharad Malhotra) asking Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) to leave Abhishek as he does niot like him but Tanuja walks out on him. Rishi follows and sees Abhishek walking in. Rishi drags Tanuja away in time. He forces Tanuja into his washroom and asks her to hide from Abhishek. Tanuja says that she will not hide from Abhishek as he is her friend and that she would rather tell him the truth. Rishi though convinces him that Abhishek will not believe him anyhow. Tanuja agrees and they keep fighting inside. Rishi tries to lighten up the dark washroom. Abhishek calls on Tanuja’s phone and it rings inside Rishi’s office. Tanuja hears it and is worried. (Also Read: Tanuja meets Rishi keeping Abhishek in the dark)

Rishi says that he would do something. Rishi decids to meet Abhishek outside and sneak out the phone. Rano and Netra return home and find Ahana who tells them that Natasha is home. Netra is worried that Natasha has made this house her own. Rano then asks Netra to shift into Rishi’s room and get close to him as it is not difficult for a woman to do that. Abhishek and Rishi fight as Abhishek asks Rishi to stop dreaming about Tanuja working for Rishi. Tanuja is confused about their fight. Soon Tanuja’s phone rings and Abhishek notices it. Tanuja becomes even more tensed. Rishi says that it is his phone and it looks similar to Tanuja’s.

Abhishek has his own doubts about Tanuja being there and he tries getting into the washroom to wash his hands but Rishi barges in and does not let him in. Tanuja lashes out at Rishi for irritating Abhishek. Rishi says that he would hug her if she takes Abhishek’s name once again. Rishi teases her and tries getting close to her but she asks him to return her phone. Tanuja gets Abhishek’s call and Tanuja takes the call. Rishi though snatches the phone and hangs up on Abhishek. Abhishek is surprised that she hung up on him. Rishi then calls Manpreet and asks him to help him as he and Tanuja are stuck in the bathroom.

Abhishek sees a ladies handkerchief and knows that a lady is inside with Rishi. Abhishek feels disgusted. Manpreet tries to make Abhishek and somehow manages to do that too. Rishi peeps out and tells Tanuja that Abhishek is still there. Later though he lets her knwo that she is gone. Abhishek reaches the hotel and finds Tanuja walk in behind him. Abhishek asks Tanuja why she was late. Tanuja falters and Abhishek senses that she does not want to say. Tanuja then tells Abhsihek that she had to go to bedi house on Natasha’s insistance. Abhishek is okay with it and says that Natsha knows how to get her way. Rishi walks right in and pretends to not know Tanuja was there. Rishi invites himself onto the table and then purposely drops coffee on Abhishek. Later he also makes Rohit go away with the help of Manpreet. Rishi blackmails Tanuja to work for him by threatening to reveal their bathroom rendesvous to Abhishek.