Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki 22nd June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Rishi and Tanuja feel each other’s presence yet not meet

Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki starts with Rishi(Sharad Malhotra) trying to return the teddy to its owner. The door gets jammed and the officer asks Rishi to hand it over from under the door. Tanuja (Kratika Sengar) tries to take the teddy and her hand touches Rishi’s and they get a strange feeling as before. Tanuja runs outside and Rishi runs inside and they miss each other again. Tanuja thinks she is just thinking too much because she is in Mumbai. Rishi runs behind the woman looking for her. Tanu hands over the teddy to Natasha and she goes to get water as Rishi comes and sees the teddy in a child’s hand who is playing with her father. Rishi walks away with Mr.Johnson while Tanu too comes back and asks Abhishek that they should go. Tanuja asks Abhishek if he booked a cab, but Abhishek has forgotten that. He sees a cab waiting there and the driver asks him if he is Mr. Johnson to which he says yes and he makes Tanuja and Natasha sit in and they drive away. Rishi comes there with his guest and does not find the car. He calls up the driver and Abhishek tries to stall the driver from taking the call but finally when he does the driver finds out that he has the wrong person.(Also Read: Rishi and Tanuja almost find each other at the airport)

The driver asks them to get down but Abhishek tries to speak to Rishi and asks him if the driver can just drop them till their house. Rishi is furious and he fires the driver. Abhishek promises the driver another job. They reach there house and the driver praises Rishi. Later Rishi reaches his office and asks his brother Manpreet to get some information regarding Abhishek. Abhishek too reaches Bedi office and enters right into while the receptionist tries to stop him. He flirts his way into Rishi’s office. Rishi is surprised to see him. Rishi welcomes him in. Abhishek comes out and says he would take over the entire empire of Rishi soon. Rishi find Tanuja’s scarf in his car and decides to give it back to the owner. The driver takes him to the house he dropped the people that morning. He reaches Tanuja’s door and rings the bell and waits.

Precap: Tanuja calls out and asks who it is, Rishi sees a woman’s figure with a child walking towards him.