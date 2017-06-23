Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki 23rd June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Rishi is still waiting for his love-Tanuja

Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki starts with Rishi(Sharad Malhotra) returning the scarf to the woman who comes out from the house but it is not Tanuja (Kratika Sengar). Rishi gives it to the woman and goes away though the woman keeps saying it is not hers. Tanuja meets Samar who is Abhishek’s (Amit Tandon) friend, he says he would make all the arrangements for their family in Mumbai. Later Rishi meets a girl in his office who is crying over her breakup, Rishi remembers his last moments with Tanuja and regrets saying things which made her go far away from him for ever. Tanuja too remembers Rishi and gets upset while Abhishek tries to cheer her up, he speaks to her about his rival company whom he is going to take over. He tells her that it is because of this bet that he came to India from London. Tanuja gets irritated with Abhishek for doing this. Rishi reaches back to Netra(Praneeta Sahu) who is trying her best to make Rishi happy. Rishi tells her he has just given her his name and will never be able to give her anything more than that. Netra says she is happy with that only and that she would wait for him. Rishi tells her he feels Tanuja is somewhere around and he will meet her soon,but Netra is quite confident about her place in his life.(Also Read: Rishi and Tanuja feel each other’s presence yet not meet)

Abhishek shares about a girl with Tanuja and says it is love but Tanuja explains it is not. She tells him about true love as Abhishek looks on at her. She says love just happens and does not let a person stop thinking about the other, one does small things in love. Netra asks Rishi to be her friend as he cannot love her. He promises to be her friend forever. She makes him promise that if ever he can love he should give her a chance and if not she will not complain. Abhishek talks about his romantic rendezvous with Tanuja who says she knows him well now as she has been with him for so long. He says she is the only one who knows him so well. Next morning they sit for breakfast as Tanuja prepares to take Natasha for school. Abhishek says he has a meeting so cannot accompany them to school. Natasha asks her to sit down as she tucks away Tanuja’s hair behind her ears as Rishi did.

Precap: Tanuja begs the principal to get her daughter admitted in the school but the principal says she is late by 15days. Rishi walks towards the principal office with his daughter while Tanuja is there. Rishi comes to the door as the principal signals him to wait and Tanuja looks back sensing his presence.