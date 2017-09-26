Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki 25th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Rishi almost wins Natasha’s custody while Netra has prick of conscience for her big lie

Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki starts with Rishi(Sharad Malhotra) in court being blamed by Abhishek’s(Amit Tandon) lawyer for having been negligent to his wife Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) when she was with him and also for having tortured her emotionally so much so she had to leave her own home. He also states that Rishi was not even aware that Tanuja was pregnant during the time when he let her go. Rishi is disturbed to the core by this attack and he says that he has just loved Tanuja always and also that he wanted her to say what was wrong but she never said anything. He says they should have talked and sorted out their differences but they did not. Tanuja stands up instigated and she says she has tried speaking to him so many times but he chose not to trust her ever. The court asks Tanuja to calm down and wait for her turn. Rishi then goes on to say that he is a father and he wishes to come home to see the smiling face of his daughter. He agrees to the fact that mother is the most important being for a child but he re-instates the importance of a father too. He has tears as he begs the court to give him a chance to prove that he is a good father and to live a life with his own daughter.(Also Read: Rishi and Tanuja fight for Natasha as the past slowly begins to reveal itself)

As the court gets very emotional suddenly Mr. Batra holds his chest and complains of a heart attack. He screams that he has a heart attack and he is hurried away. The court gets adjourned. Rishi is stopped by AK as he says that the script for his act was too good but Rishi differs saying it was just what he wished to communicate to Tanuja. Rishi walks away with that. The lawyer from Rishi’s side informs Rishi’s family that Rishi washing away his bad temper image in court by his tears was a good move. He also says they need to find a good proof to prove that they can look after Natasha better. Rishi disagrees as he says that Natasha is being looked after by her mother very well. Netra sits alone as the judge comes to her and says that she knows Netra has a secret and she has ruined Rishi’s life by it. Netra is shocked but before she can ask any further Rishi walks in and takes Netra away. At home Netra asks Rishi if she can get him something and he says he wants Tanuja and Natasha. She is shocked by this and then she thinks that she has made Rishi this and she had fallen for anither form of him who was fun loving and lively. Later she thinks about what the judge said and wonders whats eh meant. Tanuja and Abhishek are shocked to know that Mr. Batra had feigned attack to adjourn court as he saw the argument getting in Rishi’s favour.

Precap: Tanuja and Rishi get romantic in washroom as Abhishek knocks the door