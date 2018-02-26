Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki 26th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Tanuja confronts Abhishek about being possessive about her

Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki starts with Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) asking the peon where Rishi(Sharad Malhotra) is. The peon says that Rishi is doing something in the kitchen while the peon says he is sure Rihi has never even boiled water in kitchen. Tanuja walks to the kitchen and finds that Rishi has alreday spilt the oil, dropped the onions and making a further mess. Tanuja says she would do the chores herself but now Rishi dropped flour on her head. He laughs at her as he says that she is looking beautiful. Tanuja throws some on Rishi as they fight away. Abhishek walks in to see them fighting. Abhishek in a bid to stop the duo falls into the flour. Later Abhishek takes Tanuja away. Rishi too follows. As they reach the court the lawyer informs them that the date has been cancelled as they all were late.

Rishi asks Tanuja to join him as the divorce too will soon be cancelled. Abhishek walks up and takes Tanuja away. Abhishek walks in home and Myrah asks him what happened. This makes Abhishek furious as he lashes out at Myrah. Tanuja asks Abhishek to talk to her directly. Abhishek accuses her of enjoying Rishi company now. He asks her why he is still in her life if she wants to be with Rishi. Abhishek walks away saying he does not care anymore. Tanuja sits seeing Rishi’s photo and cries as Natasha watches her, Natasha is sure something is wrong. Natasha prays for her mother’s smile and asks for her mother’s happiness. She sees a shooting star and runs to her mother saying now she will be happy soon.

Rano and Kanchan fight as Kanchna says that Tanuja will return to this house and that Rano will be able to do nothing about it. Next morning Rishi wakes up with a start realising he is late and Tanuja might leave if he does not reach the office. Rishi gets Tanuja’s message saying she will not go to the office. Myrah asks Tanuja why she is not going. Myrah makes Tanuja realise that no one has the right to tell Tanuja what is right and what is wrong. Myrah makes her understand that this is her own life and she should decide. Rishi is disturbed that Tanuja refused to come. Manpreet asks him to go with him to Tanuja’s house. Abhishek is disturbed as he remembers Tanuja and Rishi’s closeness.Tanuja confronts him about being so possessive about her and asks him why he has changed so much.