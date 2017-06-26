Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki 26th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Rishi gets Natasha’s admission for her favourite school

Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki starts with Tanuja (Kratika Sengar) going to her daughter’s school for her admission while Rishi(Sharad Malhotra) takes Tanya to school. Rishi is late for school and the teacher asks him to meet the principal. Tanuja sits at the office with her daughter and the principal tells them they are late for the admission so she cannot take Natasha in. Rishi and Tanuja feel each other’s presence but fail to meet. After Tanuja leaves Rishi enters and asks for the permission for his daughter but the principal takes him for Natasha’s father and he somehow convinces her for the admission. Tanuja and Natasha wait at a park while they play with a balloon and Natasha is stubborn about the school. Tanuja tries to calm her saying that Abhishek (Amit Tandon)will soon speak to the principal about it and they should wait. She kisses the balloon to make Natasha smile and as Tanuja speaks on phone the balloon flies to Rishi who is passing by in a car. Rishi holds the balloon and once again feels Tanuja is somewhere near. He does not let go of the balloon and feels weird.(Also Read: Rishi is still waiting for his love-Tanuja)

Tanuja gets a call from the school saying the admission is done. She feels that Abhishek worked it out. Abhishek calls her and she gives him the news but he is surprised. He is even more siurprised when Samar tells him the MLA has not yet spoken to the school. Later he keeps up his flirting. Rishi reaches home and keeps the balloon in the cupboard though he feels weird about doing it. He tells Netra that no one should touch his cupboard as there important papers in it. Later Abhishek and Samar enjoy beer at home. Tanuja scolds him and takes away the bottles. Samar tells Abhishek that this is love between him and Tanuja. Abhishek is now confused. Tanuja works in the kitchen and Abhishek reaches the kitchen trying to help. Then he goes on to tell her that he realizes that he is alone in life, Tanuja says good that he finally realized this. Abhishek says that they both should get married and Tanuja slaps him across his face.

Precap: Rishi asks Netra what the problem is and Netra asks him if he saw Tanuja, Rishi gets excited and says he has not seen her but now he expectantly asks Netra where she saw her.