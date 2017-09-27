Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki 26th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Rishi demands from Tanuja a kiss, while Abhishek almost catches them together

Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki starts with Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) interrupting Abhishek(Amit Tandon) and Rohit’s discussion about proposing to Tanuja. Abhishek is tensed as he feels Tanuja just heard him but she asks him about the dinner. Tanuja makes dinner and thinks about Rishi(Sharad Malhotra) as she cuts her hand in the anger. Abhishek gets irritated to see her like this and asks her to trust him and that he is more stubborn than Rishi. Netra arrives to meet the judge and asks her about what she meant. The judge says that she could see in Rishi’s eyes that he loved only Tanuja and if Netra says she loved Rishi then she should know that she has destroyed Rishi’s life with a lie. Rishi arrives at Abhishek’s house to return Natasha’s Mr. Handsome. Tanuja takes the toy and asks Rishi to leave but Rishi sees Tanuja cut and takes her to her washroom. (Also Read: Rishi almost wins Natasha’s custody while Netra has prick of conscience for her big lie)

Tanuja keeps protesting but in vain as Rishi searches around for first aid kit. He gets it though Tanuja does not help. Then he treats her wound and Tanuja keeps looking at Rishi lost in him. Rishi asks her to kiss him as he finishes dressing her wound. Tanuja pushes him out as he enjoys her way of scolding him. As they reach the door Abhishek knocks. Tanuja makes Rishi stand behind the door as she opens the door to Abhishek asks her to give him some food and she says she is feeling tired and will take a power nap and come in two minutes. She pushes a confused Abhishek out. Rishi asks Tanuja how she married a fool who behaves like she is a caretaker. Tanuja is taken aback by this observation. She asks Rishi to stay and she goes out to give Abhishek food. Rishi finds the bracelet he once gifted Tanuja at the side table and knows that she still loves him. Later Tanuja tries pushing him away when he flirts along and desires to stay with her. She asks him to jump down from the window and go.