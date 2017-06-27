Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki 27th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Tanuja hides from Rishi but Rano sees her and is shocked

Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki starts with Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) slapping Abhishek(Amit Tandon) across his face and Tanuja asks him whom is he trying to convince now. Abhishek calls up Samar and says he lost the bet as Tanuja is clearly not interested in him but he did not think he will have to get slapped for proving this to Samar. Rishi (Sharad Malhotra) reaches Khurana office and Abhishek’s secretary flirts with Rishi and Abhishek walks in to scold her. They have a confrontation and Rishi reminds him about the banker’s meet next day. Abhishek warns him that he will make sure everyone leaves Rishi soon. Tanuja makes Natasha understand that she should not fight with anyone in school ever again. Netra(Praneeta sahu) too comes to drop her daughter. Tanuja is leaving when she notices a woman selling flowers and wanting to give the school fees of her daughter. Tanuja helps the woman and gives her the fees. Later she notices Rishi walking towards her and is shocked. Tanuja hides from Rishi and is very shocked. Rano (Vibha Chibber) sees Tanuja and is even more shocked and as she waits for Rishi she is left open mouthed. Rishi comes there and notices his mother satued there and asks her what she is watching, she refrains from telling him anything. (Also Read: Rishi gets Natasha’s admission for her favourite school)

Tanuja reminds herself that she hates Rishi. Biji thinks about how Netra came between Tanuja and Rishi and tells her she can never win her love. Rano tells Netra that she saw Tanuja and probably so did Rishi and that is the reason for his strange behaviour these days. Abhishek shares about the confrontation with Rishi with Tanuja and he is super jealous that his secretary flirted with Rishi and ignores him. Netra comes and Rishi guesses she has something to tell him. Netra suddenly asks him if he saw Tanuja somewhere. Rishi is taken aback by the question.

Precap: Netra worries before Rano that she will lose Tanya and Rishi if Tanuja comes back, Natasha fights with Tanya and tells Rishi to ask Tanya to say sorry to her, Tanya says she will not and Natasha says her mother will put them both in their places once she is here.