Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki 28th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Netra sees Tanuja at her daughter’s school

Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki starts with Rishi(Ssharad Malhotra) getting nothing out of Netra(Praneeta Sahu) while Netra understands that the balloon has been given to Rishi by Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) . Tanuja remembers Rishi and feels sad, Abhishek (Amit Tandon) and Natasha notice Tanuja being sad and discuss what they have done. Later Natasha asks Abhishek to drop her to school but Tanuja disagrees and takes Natasha to school while Rishi too drops Tanya at school. As Rishi turns to leave Natasha and Tanya have started and argument, Rishi tries to resolve their argument and is surprised to see Natasha in her violent mode. Later in the class the two girls again argue and Natasha is detained by her teacher. Rishi calls up Abhishek and says he is coming to his office as he wants to see his jealous mode which he saw when his secretary flirted with Rishi the other day. Abhishek decides to call Tanuja to the office as she is so pretty and Rishi would be jealous. (Also Read: Tanuja hides from Rishi but Rano sees her and is shocked)

Tanuja promises she is coming to the office when Abhishek calls her but later she is called in by the school as her daughter has been detained. Tanuja calls up Abhishek to speak about this and Abhishek decides to cancel his meeting and go to the school. But Tanuja says she will handle it alone. Rishi sends Netra to school for Tanya and himself in stuck in the traffic. Abhishek calls Rishi and taunts him about being scared as he has not yet arrived but Rishi surprises him by arriving there. Later both of them want the details about each other’s company to take over, they put the board at work as they await the details. Tanuja meets the principal who tells her that Natasha is not scared of anyone and misbehaves with everyone, she asks her if she has been treated bad at home so that she is doing this at school. Principal also informs Tanuja that she called her father and he is coming but Tanuja is surprised as Abhishek is stuck in meeting. Principal is thoroughly impressed with Rishi but Tanuja feels it is Abhishek. Netra notices Tanuja with Natasha outside the principal office.

Precap: Rishi is leaving when Samar and Abhishek stop him and Abhishek asks him to meet his family before he leaves, Samar hands Rishi an envelope, Rishi opens it to see a frame and is surprised.