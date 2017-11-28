Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki 28th November 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Tanuja and Rishi romance behind the curtain as Abhishek is unaware

Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki starts with Rishi (Sharad Malhotra) busy organising the wedding as Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) searches around for her phone. Netra decides on whether or not to call Tanuja as Rishi will tear her apart if he comes to know. Netra decides to call anyhow. Tanuja gets her call and leaves in a hurry. Rishi feels something is fishy and follows her. Tanuja thinks about Netra and wonders why she wants to meet her. Netra reaches the restaurant and decides against meeting Tanuja and leaves. She bumps into Abhishek and hides. Abhishek though manages to see her and offers compeny for a while till Rishi comes as he assumes that Netra is waiting for Rishi. Netra sits with Abhishek as she also sees Tanuja entering the restaurant. Tanuja keeps trying Netra’s number but she does not take the call. Tanuja decides to leave soon. As she steps out she meets Rishi and he asks her why she is here. In her anger she tells him she is here to spend some quality time with Abhishek.

Abhishek walks up and Rishi says he would meet Abhishek. Tanuja panics and she pulls Rishi away behind a curtain so Abhishek does not see them both. Rishi loves the proximity he shares with Tanuja for the moment. Tanuja walks away as she is disturbed. Tanuja returns to her room as she remembers the moment she dhated with Rishi. Rishi walks in and asks her what she was doing in the restaurant and why she lied. Tanujs asks him to mind his own business and that he is her wedding planner so he should concentrate on the wedding alone. Tanuja goes to Abhishek’s room and asks him if she can take out his clothes for the function. Abhishek is extremely happy as he thinks he is too lucky that Tanuja has agreed to marry him. Rishi meets Manpreet and they plan something as Manpreet says that he knows this is there last chance. Rishi thinks that Tanuja cannot be separated from him and he will make her his own very soon. Tanuja sits worrying about the marriage and calms herself thinking this marriage is very important for her. Tanuja remembers Rishi as she looks at the dress he selected. She sees the payal that Rishi gave her and remembers there moment. Tanuja thinks how her life is so uncertain. She decides to throw the payal so that she does not become weak by Rishi’s thought. She throws it and Rishi who is outside catches hold of it.