Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki 29th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Tanuja realises that Abhishek has been her selfless friend

Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki starts with Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) running away from Rishi(Sharad Malhotra) as she says that she will marry Abhishek at the earliest. She bumps straight into Abhi who guesses that Rishi is here and he wants to fight Rishi but Tanuja stops him by asking when their marriage will happen and Abhi decides that he will marry Tanuja at the moemnt itself. They walk down as Ahana and Manpreet feel helpless as Tanuja did not stop even after Rishi tried convincing. Bua asks the pandit to start the rituals as the pandit says that the mahurat is not yet. Abhishek says that the mahurat is now for them. Manpreet decides to do something but he sees Rishi fleeing down as he is ready to stop the wedding. He stops Tanuja as she tries stepping on the mandap. Abhishek decides to stop him as he walks in between Rishi and Tanuja. Tanuja tries her best to stop them both as she asks Rishi to go away. Rishi asks her that how does she require somebody’s permission to meet him. The quarrel ends up in a fight as Rishi and Abhishek beat each other up. (Also Read: Rishi faces Abhishek while trying to talk to Tanuja)

Tanuja steps in as she drags Rishi away. She pushes him away and asks him never to come back. Rishi remembers when he had said the same words to Tanuja once. Netra sits remembering how Rishi said that he cannot marry her. She realises that Rishi has said the exact thing that he kept saying all these years. She realises that only she was not listening or understanding. Tanya tries consoling her in vain. Rishi is gone crazy as he throws things around and Ahana and Manpreet tries to calm him. Ahana asks him to livfe for his daughter and not let his love for Tanuja take over the love for his daughter. Rishi is inconsolable as Manpreet cannot bear Rishi’s grief. Rishi suddenly asks the two to go home and Mnapreet says he will not go. They both send Ahana away as Rishi has something on his mind. Tanuja gets medicines for Abhishek who has injured himself. Tanuja tends to Abhishek’s wounds. Abhishek consoles Tanuja saying that it is not because of her but he and Rishi always have had this strange enmity and it was never because of her. Biji tries consoling Netra who is now at a point where she understands that Rishi was never hers. Ahana tells the m about how Rishi met Tanuja yet there was no use. Tanuja sits infront of Abhishek and realises how giving and selfless Abhishek has been. She remembers how he has done everything for her and Natasha. Tanuja tells him that this relationship means a world to her.