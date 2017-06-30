Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki 30th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode:Rishi and Abhishek have a face-off

Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki starts with Abhishek (Amit Tandon) telling Tanuja (Kratika Sengar)that when it comes to Natasha he does not want anything to come between him and her as Natasha is the apple of his eyes and he just want to be with her. He tells Tanuja to let him spend the time with her and asks her not to stop him. Tanuja gets an excited Natasha ready for school and she says she is going to win as her father-Abhishek tells her that no one is born in this world who can defeat her. Rishi (Ssharad Malhotra) too takes Tanya to school and he too promises his daughter victory while Netra (Praneeta Sahu) looks on. They both reach school while Rishi meets Natasha who asks him to wish her all the best. The game starts and Rishi faces Abhishek, during the game they both try to cheat and there is total chaos created. Rishi and Abhishek fight over this and the principal throw them out. Abhishek lies to Tanuja that they have won and he begs Natasha to save him from her mother. Rishi too reaches home and his complaint has already reached there. Rano(Vibha Chibber) scolds Rishi for being childish. Rishi walks away saying it was not his fault. (Also Read: Tanuja’s return shocks and scares Netra)

Netra cries alone and Rano asks her what the matter is to which Netra reveals how she saw Tanuja, she also says that soon even Rishi will see Tanuja and then he would leave her forever. Rano consoles her saying that Tanuja has probably found someone more rich that is why she has not met Rishi still. Ahana hears this conversation and thanks God that Tanuja is safe. She decides to go to Tanya’s school to see Tanuja. Abhishek tries to distract Tanuja and picks up the phone from the principal before she does. He talks to the principal and tells her it is Abhishek’s father speaking and also that it was not Abhishek’s fault but Rishi’s. The principal understands that it is Abhishek itself and warns him not to come to school again and that she herself will speak to her. Natasha comes in and they have cute family moment. Biji talks to Rishi about his business rival and aks him to find out who are there in his family and who is his weakness that way he can defeat him. Rishi decides to find out what is Abhishek’s weakness.

Precap: Rishi holds the payal and says his heart is beating fats and that means this has been with Tanuja and then has reached him, Tanuja holds the payal emotionally.