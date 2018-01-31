Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki 31st January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Rishi and Tanuja are officially man and wife still all thanks to a mistake

Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki starts with Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) facing herself and her innermost feelings. She is coaxed to think if this is just what she wanted, she herself did not want to get married to Abhishek. If Rishi (Sharad Malhotra) would not have come in just then she would herself have gotten up from the mandap. Tanuja is pulled away by the police to be jailed when Abhishek walks in and shows them the bail papers. He takes Tanuja away as she tries to make him believe her. He walks away asking her to follow him. Biji cannot bear her separation from Tanya as Netra has taken her off. Rano and Ahana calm her down. Ahana gets Myrah’s call who tells her that Abhishek did not get married to Tanuja. As she is about to tell her about the arrest Myrah is taken away by her mother. Rano lashes out at Ahana when she comes to know that Tanuja broke her wedding. She calls her characterless and that Tanuja wants to have both Rishi and Abhishek. As they fight Biji fainst and the Bedi freak out. Rishi and Mnapreet reach the police station to get Tanuja out when Tanuja has alreday walked out.(Also Read: Rishi instills doubt against Tanuja in Abhishek’s mind)

Rishi feels her presence around and so does Tanuja but they miss seeing each other. Rishi asks the police where Tanuja is and finds out that Tanuja has got the bail and Abhishek took her away. Rishi gets angry at Manpreet for getting late and Manpreet calms him saying that she is still his wife. Rishi gets Ahana’s call who tells him that Biji is not well and they should return. They speed home. Tanuja and Abhishek are returning home while Abhishek does not speak to her and Tanuja feels guilty as she realises that she did not want the marriage to happen. Rishi reaches home to find Biji well and she says that she was just too happy to hear that Tanuja is still Rishi’s wife. Rishi confirms this and says that indeed Tanuja is still his wife. Rishi and Raj relate how they together remembered that there was a mistake in the papers as they had submitted to the court and that the divorce never happened due to this discrepancy. Rishia nd the family is elated though Rano is very upset. Rishi thanks Rano for taking care of the divorce papers all thsi while. Rano lashes out saying she will not let Tanuja return to the house. Tanuja tries to speak to Abhishek but he refuses to do so and asks her to change and rest.