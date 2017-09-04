Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki 4th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Rishi decides to bring both Tanuja and Natasha back to his life

Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki starts with Abhishek(Amit Tandon) asking Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) if she loves Rishi(Sharad Malhotra), he says what he did should have been done by Rishi himself but he stood by his own family and against Tanuja. He tells her that if she wants he can drop her to Rishi right now but she just has to say that she still wants him. Tanuja says there is nothing like that in her mind. Rishi is irritated as he keeps checking his phone. Abhishek checks on a sleeping Tanuja and finds her burning with fever, he tends to her. Tanuja wakes up to see Rishi with her. Rishi promises her that he would never separate her from Natasha. Tanuja comes to senses to find Abhishek and not Rishi holding her hand. Tanuja says she did a mistake by keeping a daughter away from her own father. Abhishek asks her how they would live if they give Natasha away to Rishi. He says that Rishi has a world for himself but they have just Natasha. He says he is Natasha’s father and he would not let Tanuja give Natasha away. He goes on to get Tanuja’s medicines and thinks that the only motive of his life is to keep Tanuja and Natasha happy. (Also Read: Abhishek questions Tanuja about still being in love with Rishi)

Tanuja receives Rishi’s message-a photo of Rishi with Tanuja and both the kids. She deletes the picture and Rishi calls her and says that he loves her and he loves Natasha too. He says he would do something which might seem wrong to her now but later she too will agree. Tanuja is confused about what Rishi meant. Rishi gets a call and he reaches to meet Rano while Rano is arguing with Raj over getting Natasha. Raj tries to make them understand that Tanuja is Natasha’s mother and moreover they do not know what Rano might have threatened Tanuja about doing to make her send police home. Rishi takes Rano away and asks her to stay away from his life as it is already messed. Abhishek finds Tanuja watching the moon and asks her why she does that. Tanuja says that only this moon has been with her forever. Abhishek promises to be the moon in her life and also that nobody can separate Natasha from her.

Precap: Tanuja gets a legal notice for Natasha’s custody.