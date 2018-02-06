Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki 5th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Natasha comes to know Abhishek is not her Dad

Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki starts with Abhishek meeting with an accident and being taken to the hospital. Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) calls on Abhishek’s number and comes to know about the accident. She asks the people to get Abhishek home and messages the number. Tanuja tells Bua and Myrah about this as Bua panics. Abhishek is brought home and Bua does not let Tanuja touch Abhishek as she takes him inside. Masi thanks the people who brought Abhishek in and also gets the doctor and does not let Tanuja interfere with anything. As Abhishek is being treated Tanuja stands by him worried. After the doctor leaves Masi lashes out at Tanuja for hurting Abhishek. She blames her for whatever is happening. Tanuja is left very upset. Rishi (Sharad Malhotra) sits with Netra’s mother as she asks him to keep coming home so he can meet Netra. Netra’s mother complains to Rishi about how Abhishek screamed about Rishi leaving Netra. Netra asks her mother to go as she wants to speak to Rishi alone. Rishi tells Netra that he is still married to Tanuja and that he can never marry Netra. Netra is shocked by this and thinks what would be her and Tanya’s fate. (Also Read: Tanuja left heartbroken as Abhishek decides to leave her forever)

Tanuja walks into Abhishek’s room as he is unconscious. She remembers all those times when Abhishek has unconditionally supported her. She decides that she would never leave Abhishek as she knows Natasha is his happines and vice versa. Abhishek wakes up next mroning and as Tanuja fusses over him he asks her not to do it. He says that he felt Natasha was his daughter but Rishi told the world that Natasha is his. He asks her to keep away from him. Abhishek asks Tanuja to return to Rishi shocking Tanuja. Tanuja says that he is her closest friend and she does not want Rishi in between them. Natasha listens to their conversation and is shattered. At breakfast table Masi and Myrah worry over Abhishek. Ahishek also announces that Tanuja is going to leave them soon and also that they are going to return to London soon. Abhishek calls for Natasha but she does not come down and Abhishek feels he should now train himself to stay away from Natasha too. Masi is irritated by the change in Abhishek. Tanuja searches around for Natasha but they do not find her anywhere.