Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki 5th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Rano sends legal custody notice against Tanuja, Rishi blames Rano for making his life hell

Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki starts with Natasha waking up her father Abhishek(Amit Tandon) saying she is hungry and her mumma Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) is still asleep. Abhishek carries Natasha to the kitchen and they decide to make aloo parathas. Natasha guides him and he ends up messing up the entire thing. Tanuja walks in and they both run away from the kitchen as Tanuja looks on at the father-daughter duo and is overwhelmed. Rishi (Sharad Malhotra) is leaving for office when he sees Netra carrying a framed picture, he looks at it to find it to be the picture of him with Tanuja, Natasha and Tanya. She says she knows that he is fond of the picture and wanted to put it up in his room. Rishi asks her if she is not scared to lose everything. Netra says she is not as she trusts that Rishi would keep his promise and will never separate her from Tanya. Rishi reaches his office and he cannot stop thinking of Tanuja.

He thinks that how much so ever far they are he will never let her go away from him. He decides to ask her what was the reason she had to leave him 7years back and this time he decides not to argue and fight just ask her lovingly. As he leaves his office he meets his lawyer who informs him that his mother Rano has already sent legal custody notice for Natasha to Tanuja. Rishi is angered and he leaves for home. Tanuja recieves the notice and panics, she shows it to Abhishek who asks her if she is now satisfied about what he said about Rishi. He asks her why she was taking Rishi’s side. Abhishek says he will not let Rishi take Natasha and now he would stand against Rishi for that. Rishi reaches home and shouts for Rano. He confronts her about sending the legal notice to Tanuja. Raj too tries to make Rano realise her mistake but Rano will not listen to anyone and asks Rishi to get her grand daughter to her. Rishi blames her for hurting Tanuja when she was here and also making his life hell. He then tells her that they all love Natasha but nothing changes the fact that Natasha is Tanuja’s blood and Tanuja is her mother. He says that Tanuja has more right over Natasha than any of them.

Precap: Rishi and Abhishek fight over Natasha.