Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki 6th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Tanuja and Rishi unite for the sake of Natasha once again

Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki starts with Tanuja (Kratika Sengar) and the family searching for Natasha as she is not seen anywhere. Tanuja decides to check at Natasha’s teacher’s place and leaves. Netra watches Tanya trying to talk to Netra’s mother and watches her being irritated.Netra fights with her mother over Tanya and says that she will not listen to anything against her daughter and that whatever she is it is becuase of Tanya. Tanuja reaches Jaya and she tells Tanuja about a party nearby. Tanuja reaches there and finds Natasha still not there. Tanuja tries calling Abhishek but he does not take it. Tanuja tries calling Rishi(Sharad Malhotra) then and tells him that Natasha is nowhere to be found. Rishi rushes to her rescue. Abhishek sits thinking about Tanuja and all that happened between them. Abhishek leaves a meeting half way through and Rohit is worried about his work. Rishi and Tanuja together search for Natasha and come to know about an accident nearby. They go to the place and find out that the child who met with the accident has been taken to the hospital. Rishi and Tnauja rush to the hospital.(Also Read: Natasha comes to know Abhishek is not her Dad)

Rishi and Tanuja come to know at the hospital that the child who met with the accident is dead. Tanuja creates a ruckus at the hospital and says that it is not her child. Rishi manages to convince her to look at the body for identification. Abhishek reaches home and comes to know that Natasha is missing. He gets worried as he tries calling Tanuja. He then rushes to go find Natasha. Rishi and Tanuja reach the morgue and see a body while Tanuja refuses to look at it and Rishi takes a look. It turns out to be someone else and they are relieved. They then go for getting a report lodged for a missing Natasha. Rishi shouts at the police for delaying to write the complaint and the inspector asks Rishi to calm down. Later they explain the situation to the police and also give them the photo of Natasha. Tanuja says that she searched everywhere for her child. Tanuja tells the police her name is Tnauja singh bedi and this surprises Rishi.