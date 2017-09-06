Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki 6th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Tanuja decides to fight Rishi in court, Abhishek stops Rishi from meeting Tanuja

Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki starts with Rishi(Sharad Malhotra) screaming at Rano and saying that she is the reason behind all his sorrows, he says that if someone is responsible for breaking his home 7years back then it is Rano. He asks her to stay away from his daughter and also says he would leave his house if she does not apologise to Tanuja(Kratika Sengar). Rano says she would say sorry and asks him to call Tanuja. Tanuja sees Rishi’s call and refuses to take the call thinking that again Rishi has brought law amidst them so she would now meet him in the court itself. Rishi tells his mother that she has closed all his ways of reaching his daughter and Tanuja by sending the notice to her. Rishi leaves to go and meet Tanuja to explain this to her. Tanuja finally takes his call but screams at him for crossing all the lines of their relationship and also tells him that she would never give away Natasha to him. Rishi tells her that he did not send the notice and it was his mother, but Tanuja does not listen to him and finally they hang up as they cannot hear each other. (Also Read: Rano sends legal custody notice against Tanuja, Rishi blames Rano for making his life hell)

Netra tells Rano that she herself is a mother and she would agree with Rishi that a mother has the maximum right on her child. She adds that no child should face a situation where they have to choose between a father and mother infact every child should be blessed with both. Rano asks her if she implies that Tanuja should be brought back to the house, to which Netra does not know what she wants. Biji and Ahana hear their conversation and tells Netra that she is right about what she said. They try to convince Rano to think about Tanuja by placing herself there. Netra too takes Tanuja’s side but Rano will not listen to anyone. Rishi thinks of going to Tanuja and explaining to her and consoling her too. He worries about how broken she might be after getting the notice. Rishi meets Abhishek(Amit Tandon) on the road, Abhishek warns him about trying to take Natasha away. Abhishek says that Natasha is his daughter and not Rishi’s. Rishi says that Natasha has his blood and they were forced to come to India because of this tie. Rishi talks of all the coincidences he has had with Natasha. Rishi says that AK has come in between him and Tanuja. AK says that Tanuja will never speak to Rishi ever again, he says he stands between Rishi and Tanuja now. Rishi blames Tanuja for being manipulative to have send Abhishek to talk to Rishi.

Precap: Rishi decides to fight Tanuja and get Natasha.