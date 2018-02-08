Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki 7th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Natasha surprises Rishi by calling him ‘Papa’

Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki starts with Rishi (Sharad Malhotra) and Tanuja (Kratika Sengar) filing a complaint but the inspector says that she cannot file a complaint before 24hrs of disappearance. The inspector though agrees to help them unofficially. Rishi decides to hire a private investigator to help them. Abhishek too reaches the police station and sees Rishi and Tanuja together as Rishi consoles Tanuja. Rishi promises Tanuja that he would get Natasha to her before evening. Abhishek is shattered as he thinks he need not be there when Rishi is there with Tanuja. Rishi says he would drop Tanuja home now. Rishi calls Manpreet and asks him to give him the detective’s number. Abhishek thinks about Rishi and Tanuja together and feels pangs of jealousy. Rishi reaches home and Ahana tells him that Natasha is home to meet him. Rishi is surprised and asks Ahana to call Tanuja while he runs to his room. Kanchan asks Rano to keep Natasha away from Rishi and the family and this would eventually distance Tanuja from the family. Rishi finds his sleeping daughter in his room and is overwhelmed as he carries her to the bed thinking how she is his world.(Also Read: Tanuja and Rishi unite for the sake of Natasha once again)

Tanuja reaches Bedi house and meets Ahana. Ahana says that Natasha came as soon as Rishi left for office. Tanuja relates to Ahana how worried she was searching around for Natasha. Tanuja walks to Rishi’s room and finds him with Natasha. They console each other as both get overwhelmed. Natasha sleeps peacefully between her parents. Natsha wakes up to her mother’s hug and goes on to get apple pie for Natasha. Natasha talks to Rishi and says that she saw AK and Tanuja fighting today. She then suddenly calls Rishi her father shocking him. He asks her who told her this and she says she saw her parents fighting in the morning. Rano walks in hearing this and also Tanuja behind her. Rano interrupts the two of them. Rano says that Rishi is not Natasha’s father and he is just Tanya’s father. Rano signals Rishi to avoid telling Natasha anything right now. Rano then asks Tanuja to take Natasha away and Tanuja forces Natasha to go with her while Rishi sits down helpless and broken. Abhishek reaches back home and Masi tells him that Natasha was at Rishi’s house. Ahana finds out from Rano that Natasha came to know that she is Rishi’s daughter.