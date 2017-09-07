Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki 7th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Rishi and Tanuja are instigated against each other and refuse to sort out the differences

Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki starts with Rishi (Sharad Malhotra) and Abhishek(Amit Tandon) having a face off as Rishi says he will exactly what they are forcing him to and he decides to get Natasha back by any cost. They leave with the promise to meet in court. Rano is still adamant to have Natasha back while the family tries to make her understand. Rishi comes back and tells the family that he is going to fight the case and get Natasha home soon. Abhishek comes back to Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) and tells her that Rishi threatened to go to court for Natasha. Tanuja tells him that Rishi is crazy and when he decides to do something he very well does it. Abhishek says Natasha is his child and he will not lose this case. Raj asks Rishi why is he making a wrong move now, he tries to tell Rishi that Natasha is just a small child and it will be taxing on her to be pulled into this legal battle. Rishi says he has no choice left but to do this. (Also Read: Tanuja decides to fight Rishi in court, Abhishek stops Rishi from meeting Tanuja)

Abhishek is reminded of Tanuja telling him that Natasha is Rishi’s child and then he remembers Rishi threatening him. Abhishek is angered and he vents it out on his boxing bag. Tanuja stops him and he asks Tanuja if she wants to return to Rishi, he tells her this is her last chance to decide and after this there is no stopping him. Tanuja makes it clear that she wants to stay with Abhishek only. Rishi meets the lawyer and the notice is sent, Rishi says he has to win this case at all costs. Abhishek too meets a lawyer who has never lost a case. Rishi is not sure as he knows a mother stands at the other side of the case. Tanuja is nervous as she sees Abhishek is leaving no stone upturned to have Natasha. Rishi is informed of lawyer Mehra who fights Abhishek’s cases and is one of the best. Ahana and Manpreet talk about this case and Ahana asks Manpreet to make Rishi understand but Manpreet is helpless. Tanuja remembers Rishi demanding to have Natasha back.Tanuja thinks of how Rishi can be cruel enough to separate a mother from her child.

Precap: Tanuja is happy that Rishi broke the last tie between them, Netra wonders what she should feel for Tanuja.