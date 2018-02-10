Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki 9th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Tanuja signs the divorce papers as she feels Abhishek is the right father for her daughter

Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki starts with Masiji coming to meet Tanuja (Kratika Sengar) in her room at night. Masiji is sorry for saying rude things to Tanuja and says that Abhishek is like and more than her own son to her and when she saw Abhishek is upset she could not control herself. Masiji asks Tanuja not to leave Abhishek and asks her to think once again. Next morning Tanuja is shocked to see a new caretaker at home. Abhishek asks her to take leave and take a decision. He brings up the topic of when he saw Tanuja outside the police station with Rishi (Sharad Malhotra). This irks Tanuja to the core and she tells Abhishek that it is her decision what she does with her own life. She says that if Netra and Tanya were not there in Rishi’s life then no one could stop her from going to Rishi and that is how much she loves Rishi. Abhishek asks her to leave then and walks away. Masiji asks Abhi why he was so rude to Tanuja and he tells her that he knwos Tanuja is madly in love with Rishi and therefore it is necessary for her to see the mirror now. He says that if he trusted Rishi one bit he himself would have left her with Rishi. He says he does not trust Rishi at all not with Tanuja and not at all with Natasha.(Also Read: Abhishek makes Tanuja choose between himself and Rishi)

Tanuja hears this conversation and knows that Abhishek is right. Abhishek hands over the divorce papers for safekeeping but Tanuja takes it from there and signs them even while Myrah tries to stop her. She says she is doing the right thing by this. Abhishek then asks Tanuja to get it signed by Rishi too. Tanuja says she will not be able to do that and walks away as she straight walks into Rishi who enters the house. Tanuja gets worried as she sees Rishi. Rishi feels her confusion and asks her what the issue is. He then asks Abhishek and Myrah. No one says anything and Rishi comes back to Tanuja. He sees the divorce papers and goes through them. He is surprised to know that Tanuja signe d the papers. Tanuja tells him that this is in the interests of all of them. Natasha walks in with her hand hurt and Rishi asks her what happened but as soon as she sees Abhishek she runs to him. Tanuja sees how Natasha considers Abhishek her father and how much Abhishek loves her. Rishi though says that Tanuja has been manipulated but Abhishek walks in and says that Rishi plays with Tanuja’s feelings.