Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Urvashi Rautela’s AWKWARD pictures will turn your Sunday into a Funday

As the year comes to an end the award show season is back. This week we saw B-town celebs gracing the red carpet at the Filmfare Awards and Star Screen Awards. With two major events in the city and the red carpet being covered by the paparazzi, there were surely some awkward moments. No, we are not talking about Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s awkward moment at the red carpet when the actor had to wait up as Bebo was seen taking her own sweet time getting her pictures clicked. Apart from the award show, there was also a B-Town party held at Ambani’s residence in honour of the Mayor of London. A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and few others were seen in attendance there. At the bash we captured an actress at the wrong moment and we bet she will be embarrassed to see her this picture. Check out the AWKWARD pictures of this week:

Katrina Kaif

Kat’s expression in this image is too hilarious to be missed. This picture from Ambani’s bash this week tops our list. The two actresses were seen bonding during the bash and were all smiles for the cameras. As the two came together to click a picture, Kat was snapped at the wrong moment and her expression in this picture will make you wish to know as to what did she see that made her eyes pop.

Urvashi Rautela

The actress was a vision in white as she arrived on the red carpet for the star screen awards. As Urvashi was seen posing for the cameras and blowing kisses, she was snapped and the result is hilarious. It almost looks like the actress’ eyes are shutting as she is about to sneeze while blowing the kiss. Don’t you agree?

Alia Bhatt

Alia’s ‘What-the-hell-is-happening’ expression in this picture is not to be missed. The actress was snapped during the shoot of Vogue’s BFFs along with Katrina Kaif. Apart from bonding at the parties, the two will soon be seen on the chat show together. We all will get to catch a glimpse of their bonding and it’s something we are eagerly looking forward to.

Shilpa Shetty

The actress was recently spotted in between shots of Super Dancer Chapter 2. Shilpa was posing for the cameras while leaving and in that very moment, the paps clicked her which gives us this awkward picture of the actress.