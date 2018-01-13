Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan shake a leg with choreographer Prabhu Deva for Thugs of Hindostan – view pic

One of the most anticipated movies of 2018 is the YRF venture Thugs of Hindostan. The movie brings together biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Also, it reunites Aamir with his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh. In the latest update about the forthcoming film we learn that Katrina and Aamir have started dance rehearsals with ace-choreographer Prabhu Deva.

Katrina, the newest social-media butterfly, in the industry took to her Instagram and shared a new picture with Aamir and Prabhu. The choreographer is extremely popular in the industry for his out of the box dance moves. It is known fact that actors take a lot of time to learn the dance steps ideated by him. We are sure Katrina being the fabulous dancer she is will nail it. We are not too sure about Aamir though. He might take a while but being Mr Perfectionist we are sure he will be quite fabulous in the end product. Check out the picture here:

#Thugs 😄🌟🦄 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jan 13, 2018 at 12:46am PST

Meanwhile, comparison between Katrina and Fatima have already begun. Earlier, a source close to Fatima Sana Shaikh and BollywoodLife revealed to us about the actress’ problem. Fatima thinks her comparison with Katrina Kaif is not really needed. She believes they are two different personalities with different tastes and nothing is common between them. Just ‘cos a picture of her in a similar looking attire as Katrina was posted by her on Instagram account, it doesn’t mean she takes inspiration from the senior actress. They are different individuals and there’s nothing to compare between them at the end of the day.

When Amitabh Bachchan wrapped up the shooting schedule of the film in Thailand he called it a harsh experience. “Strangely though, the so-called harsh schedule just completed in the wilds and hills and chills of mountainous Thailand… of disciplined, gentle and smiling Thai has not had any after effects of discomfort or malaise. It’s been tough, the shoot for ‘Thugs of Hindostan’, but in a funny way very energising,” Amitabh wrote on his blog.

Thugs of Hindostan is aiming for a Diwali 2018 release. It is an adaptation of the 1839 novel “Confessions of a Thug”.