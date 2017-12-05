Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt twin and win as they shoot for Vogue BFFs season 2 – view pic

Vogue BFFs was a hit when it made its debut on Indian TV in 2016. Which Bollywood fan would not want to see their favourite celebrity talk about their life with their best friend? The talk show is all set to return to TV with its second season. Neha Dhupia joins the show as the host and after the huge success of her podcast No Filter Neha, we know she has some mad hosting skills hidden in her. A couple of episodes have already been shot for the season 2, one of which has Sonakshi Sinha and Manish Malhotra as guests. Today we learn of another friendly pair who’d be seen on the show in an episode. Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt shot for their Vogue BFFs episode today with Neha Dhupia.

Alia and Katrina’s friendship grabbed eyeballs when one of their videos in which they are bunny hopping in the swimming pool went viral. It was only the first of many videos that were to come. Just recently a video surfaced on the internet in which we can see Katrina strictly making Alia workout. In fact, both the actresses have gushed about each other on another talk show, Koffee with Karan. They even toured the world together as part of their Dream Team concert. Certainly, there is a lot that the two can share with us about their unlikely friendship.

The two ladies shared a couple of pictures from the sets of the show, where they were present all decked up to bring the house down.

Not many top Bollywood actresses become friends with each other. In fact, this would be the first Vogue BFFs episode to feature two mainstream A-lister actresses. Last season, Alia came on the show with her dad, Mahesh Bhatt, as her BFF. So you understand how important this episode is going to be?