Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma can’t thank Priyanka Chopra enough for the video she posted from Jordan

We had told you how Priyanka Chopra recorded a girl named Wafaa’s message for Katrina Kaif, where she is professing her love for the actress. The actress wrote on Instagram, “This is a special shout out to one of Indias biggest movie stars. @katrinakaif this video is just for you, all the way from Za’atari Refugee camp in Jordan.This is Wafaa, one of your biggest fans and her message roughly translated is “I love Katrina Kaif a lot and I am one of her fans. I have watched all her movies and never missed one, even if a movie is played more than once I watch it. I love you Katrina and love your beauty.” Now Katrina has replied to the message and when you read what she has written you will be really happy.

Katrina writes, “Thank you Priyanka for his video and the wonderful work u doing there…PL send all my love to Wafaa and give her the biggest hug from me, this was very special. I hope I get to visit there one day soon.” PC, too, reacted to her message saying, “@katrinakaif I don’t see myself seeing her again until I go back again but u truly brought so much joy to her and a lot of girls. It was lovely to see. I was very proud. Hope you are well… ️ ️ ️.” And Katrina is not the only one who reacted to PC’s video. Anushka Sharma did too… Check them out right here.

Priyanka also wrote about others stars who are popular there. Check out the video right here…

We wonder if Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will react to this as well.