Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai becomes the MOST LIKED song on YouTube

Vishal-Shekhar came out with just one album this year – the soundtrack for Tiger Zinda Hai. The action film stars Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in lead roles. The two actors swaying on the music by Vishal-Shekhar has left the world in awe of them – we can’t stress enough on that! The latest is that the first song that was released, titled Swag Se Swagat, has over 1 million likes on YouTube, a first for a Bollywood song. Congratulations to the team. Certainly, this is a moment for all of the fans of the song to blast it on full volume and dance.

As of now, Swag Se Swagat has over 85 million views and only growing. Which reminds us of another achievement by Vishal-Shekhar this year. Nashe Si Chadh Gayi from Befikre became the most viewed Hindi song on Youtube in 2017.

Swag Se Swagat is the dance number to swear by as 2018 New Year’s parties all taking shape all over the world. Trust us, you would not be ending this year with a bang if you don’t dance with your friends on this one. The beats are so unlike anything we have heard in Bollywood before. The song will certainly speak to the new generation of music lovers.

A few days ago we were chatting with Ali Abbas Zafar, director of the film and he said that the songs fit into the narrative very well. “And the songs in the film – the way they come, the way they have woven in the script – they fit in. It won’t be like suddenly it will start snowing in Iraq and Dil Diyan Gallan will start playing.”

Upon being asked about why music videos are given more priority over only audio, he said, “The music industry is getting run by visual appeal. If you release a song without a video, it dies down, no matter it is a beautiful song. Now, you will see all over the world that video and songs come together. These were the two songs that we wanted to promote before the film because they come at two different parts in the film. All the other songs are embedded in the screenplay. There are total 5 songs and I think there is one more which is the title track of Tiger Zinda Hai, which might come before the release. But all the other songs you will watch the film. Though they are planning to release a jukebox very soon.”