Katrina Kaif babysitting Ahil as they ride the toy train at Adira’s birthday bash is the CUTEST thing ever – watch video

Katrina Kaif, just like her Tiger Zinda Hai co-star, Salman Khan, is a natural with kids. Not only is she good to them, she is good with them and that explains why she was babysitting Salman’s nephew, Ahil, at Adira’s birthday bash, that was thrown yesterday.

Like we told you, the birthday party was a star-studded affair. Everyone – right from the tiny tots to their parents – were seen having a gala time at the party. It was a theme birthday party and the theme of the evening was ‘Adira’s wonderland!’ Staying true to the theme, the venue was adorned with numerous rides for children – all of which were named after the birthday girl. Doesn’t it sound like a lot of fun? Well, it sure does. (Also read: [INSIDE PICS]: Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira’s ‘wonderland’ themed birthday party and was a hit with Bollywood’s celeb brigade)

And this is perhaps why Katrina also explored the child within by taking a ride on the toy train that had been installed there. She took little Ahil on her lap as she took the joyride. Honestly, it is the cutest thing that we have seen today. Thanks to Ahil’s mother, Arpita Khan Sharma, who took to Instagram to share a video of the same. Check out the video right here…

Ahil’s date at Adira’s party @katrinakaif 😘 A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Dec 10, 2017 at 12:42am PST

Well, Salman sure would be pleased with Katrina’s way with children as he himself is also known to be quite fond of them. And look at how comfortable Ahil looks in her company. It is proof that the kid spends quite a lot of time with Ms Kaif. Well, we aren’t surprised. Given how close Salman is to Ahil, we are sure Kat must have spent a lot of time with them during the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai. And now, with Salman away on the Dabangg tour in Delhi, it is heartening to see his co-star keep his nephew company.