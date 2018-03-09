Katrina Kaif beats Deepika Padukone to play desi Lara Croft

Lara Croft is back on the big screen after 14 long years. Needless to say, fans of the Tomb Raider franchise are super excited. This time it’s Alicia Vikander, who has into the role of one of the strongest, butt-kicking protagonists in the video game history. The role was first played on the big screen by Angelina Jolie. As we were seeing the trailer of the upcoming installment, we thought who could play Lara Croft if Tomb Raider is made here. A lot of names popped up, hence we decided to run a poll and ask you, our readers that who would be an ideal Lara Croft in the desi version of Tomb Raider.

We kept it very simple and the choice was between Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. Well, the results are here! Katrina has outdone Priyanka and Deepika in this poll, thanks to the numerous votes that you gave her.

Katrina was a badass in Ek Tha Tiger and more recently in its sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai. We still cannot get over the goon-fighting scene as the song, Tera Noor plays in the background. We see Katrina single-handedly manhandle a lot of men with her kicks and punches and of course the sword. We are sure she will make a splendid Lara Croft in the Indian reboot of Tomb Raider (again if it all happens).

She has been amazing at performing some high-octane action sequences in quite a few of her films. I mean, just look at this:

We want this to happen so badly that we went on to do this:

Now we only hope that a filmmaker makes a desi Tomb Raider and cast Katrina in it, because that’s what the fans clearly want.