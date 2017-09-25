Katrina Kaif celebrates Navratri with Mammootty, is a film on the cards? View HQ pics

Remember Balram Vs Tharadas? The Malayalam crime-thriller in which Katrina is playing Mammootty’s heroine. The actor had two heroines in the film as he had a double role. Many might not know about this film but it did happen, guys. So when they met to celebrate Navratri in Kerala, memories came flooding back. Katrina looked exquisite in a desi attire while Mammootty looked fetching in a blue kurta.

People are a bit stunned to see Katrina Kaif with Mammootty here and you can include us in it too. We mean Katrina was in Mumbai a few days ago, so when did she leave for Kerala? Anyway, her pictures with Mammootty are making us imagine if there will be a film with the two in it. They aren’t looking bad at all and another film won’t be too much to ask for, right?

Katrina Kaif, as of now, is shooting Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Anand L Rai after wrapping up Tiger Zinda Hai.