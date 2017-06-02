Katrina Kaif chooses Varun Dhawan over Sidharth Malhotra for Alia Bhatt

Hold your horses! Before you jump to any conclusions, let me specify that Katrina Kaif meant that Varun Dhawan compliments Alia Bhatt strictly on – screen! It so happened that at the IIFA 2017 press conference which was attended by Katrina, Alia and Salman Khan in the city today evening, one of the media persons asked when will the viewers get to see Alia with Salman Khan. Before Alia could evens ay anyhting, Ms Kaif took the mike and was quick enough to say, “Please leave Alia Bhatt for Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan for me.” Now that’s quite an answer.. no? Of course, Katrina.. He is all yours! After all you two make such a gorgeous looking pair on screen.. I mean, just look at the chemistry Katrina and Salman share.. it doesn’t even look like they are acting. They are one of the dreamy couples that Bollywood has ever had and we are just so happy that they are coming together once again with Tiger Zinda Hai. And as for Alia, we think she and Varun are one of those cute looking on screen couples who we wish were dating off screen too. And looks like, Katrina definitely prefers Varun over Sidharth with Alia on – screen.. (ALSO READ: Salman Khan couldn’t take his eyes off Katrina Kaif at the IIFA 2017 press conference and we have captured it in just 3 clicks)

The terrific trio – Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made a stunning entry at the IIFA 2017 press conference today evening. One of the most popular award shows – IIFA is going to be held in July this year at the MetLife Stadium in New York. This is going to be the 18th edition of the IIFA awards and some of the well – known faces of tinsel town will grace the event.

Coming back to Katrina’s comment.. don’t you think she’s becoming more open and bindas with each passing day? We don’t really know the reason behind this change but we are totally loving it!