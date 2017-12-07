[In Pic] Katrina Kaif crashed a car on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai but the camera got all the attention

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif‘s Tiger Zinda Hai promises a lot of action. Be it the trailer or the stills from the movie, we have seen the undercover spies go all out to save the world. However, let us tell you that all the stunts that they performed were very dangerous and the actors risked their lives to perform these daredevil acts. In fact, Katrina and Salman were shooting for one such action sequence in Medina of Fez in Morocco when tragedy struck. For a particular scene, Salman was on a horse, while Katrina was behind the wheel of a sports car. But before they could complete the shot, Katrina crashed the car. As Katrina revealed to PeepingMoon.com, “This particular shot involved driving a super-fast car in the narrow bylanes that Medina is famous for. These tiny lanes make it nearly impossible to navigate. I did train for a fair bit, but during the crucial scene I ended up crashing the car into a wall.”

While the Tiger Zinda Hai crew was worried about the crash, Katrina was pretty chill. In fact, she even joked that the crew was not worried about her as much as they were worried about the expensive camera mounted on the car. Talking about how the camera got all the attention, the actress told the entertainment portal, "I could have been injured, but the crew was more worried about the super expensive camera mounted on my vehicle! But the good news is, I didn't get hurt and got the shot right in the next take."

We even got hold of a picture of Katrina standing with director Ali Abbas Zafar right after the crash. Check it out above! Don't they look pretty chill?