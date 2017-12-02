Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt’s stunning attires this week will take your breath away

All you divas out there, who are hooked on to Bollywood celebs who set fashion trends, are going to be very pleased with the list of the best-dressed celebs this week. What we love the most about our collection this week is how it has the perfect blend of everything – right from traditional, to formals, to chic red carpet look and to a fusion of Indo-western, we got all the attires for you this week which you can take style cues from for any occasion you are headed to. If you are looking for a classic black attire for an evening, you would want to pick a look similar to Alia Bhatt. If you have a family wedding to attend what with the on-going wedding season, let the newly wed Sagarika Ghatge’s attire give you some fashion cues. If you have an event for which you don’t want to opt for a heavy attire, Katrina Kaif‘s Indo-western look is the way to go. If you love being the centre of attention, opt for a look similar to that of Deepika Padukone, which will instantly grab attention. Check out the best dressed celebs of the week below…

Katrina Kaif

The actress was seen attending the closing ceremony of IFFI in Goa along with Tiger Zinda Hai co-star, Salman Khan. Kat left everyone impressed as she stepped on the red carpet in the gorgeous blue ensemble. We were glad to see Katrina experiment with her attire, especially with the colour blue. The blue puffy sleeves blouse with the skirt with golden embroidery over it by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla is absolutely stunning. She opted for a nude makeup look and accessorised her look with a pair of matching statement earrings for the evening.

Deepika Padukone

DP looks every bit dreamy in this stunning white attire. The actress is a vision in white and is a treat to sore eyes. The actress was seen attending Asiavision Award donning a white sari by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. DP is known for rocking a sari effortlessly and this time was no different. She added on a lovely cape which elevated the look further and got all eyes hooked on to her.

Alia Bhatt

The actress left the fashion police stunned with her simple-yet-elegant attire at International Film Festival of India 2017. Alia opted for this ravishing gown from London-based brand, Needle and Thread on day 7 of the festival. The gown, with layers of frills, is chic at it’s best. Alia kept her makeup and accessories to the bare minimum and let her attire do all the talking here.

Sagarika Ghatge

Of all of Sagarika’s wedding lehengas, this one is our favourite. The actress opted for this blue attire by Anita Dongre for her mehendi ceremony and we are totally digging the embroidery on the lehenga and the sheer dupatta here. All brides-to-be can take style cues from Sagarika on how to make the perfect bride. Also Read: Sagarika Ghatge’s wedding lehengas can be bookmarked for all brides-to-be!

Esha Gupta

The actress grabbed attention with her latest fashion outing and it’s something one cannot afford to miss. Esha was seen donning a striped trouser by H&M India which costs around RS 2,000 and the matching double breasted blazer that can be bought for Rs 3000. The actress pulled off the bold attire effortlessly. One can opt for exactly the same attire as Esha without burning a hole in the pocket.

So which actress are you taking style cues from, this week. Comment below and let us know your pick. Stay tuned to Bollywoodlife for more fashion cues.