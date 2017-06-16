Katrina Kaif desires to play Mother of Dragons in Game of Thrones and we totally want that to happen!

Katrina Kaif as Daenerys Targaryen? Well, it’s not a bad idea per se. The idea came about when Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor had a Facebook Live to promote their upcoming movie Jagga Jasoos. The video had Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor asking each other fun questions, and they each give quirky responses to the questions. It was refreshing to see Ranbir being so exuberant, or rather trying hard to be exuberant, while Katrina Kaif was ‘just chill…chill….just chill!’. There were some really funny questions and answers like when Ranbir asked Katrina to associate one animal with a star. For ostrich, she replied ‘Sonam Kapoor’ because she has a long neck. Tiger Shroff is a leopard (for obvious reasons), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a fox (she is foxy), while Ranbir is the monkey.

Amidst these questions, came this one. Ranbir Kapoor asked Katrina Kaif which character in Game of Thrones would she like to play. Though she had forgotten the name of the character, she knew what she was – Mother of Dragons, and Ranbir and the person who is handling the video all the while told her it’s Daenerys. Played by Emilia Clarke, Daenerys is one of the main characters of the show and one of the rightful claimants of the Iron Throne.

Now I can understand why Katrina Kaif wants to play the Mother of Dragons. From being a scared wimp, Daenerys has turned into a complete badass using her sexuality and wits to gain more power and destroy her enemies. She is now one of the most powerful characters and a ruler in her own right. Above all, she has three FREAKING DRAGONS to protect her!

Here’s the video where they talk about all these stuff!

So if ever Game of Thrones ever get an Indian adaptation, I don’t think Katrina is a bad choice to play that role. She is pretty, and having seen Ek Tha Tiger, she can do badass well!