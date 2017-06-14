Katrina Kaif drops major details of an action sequence from Jagga Jasoos – Watch video​

Jagga Jasoos brings together Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most loved jodis, on screen, probably for the last time together, which is why fans are way too excited for the film. And now, Katrina has given us yet another reason to be thrilled. The actress took to her Instagram profile to share a throwback video from while they were shooting for the film and in the video, she is seen talking about the ‘hair-raising’ adventurous scene from the film. Now, if you’ve watched the trailer, you would know that Jagga Jasoos is high on action. And the way with which Kat has described this scene in the video itself explains that this is going to be a film filled with high-end action sequences. “A hair-raising thrilling tale of adventure … #JaggaJasoos,” she captioned the video on her Insta handle. Check out the video right below. (ALSO READ: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif ready to jet set to Morocco for Tiger Zinda Hai – read details)

While it seemed next to impossible to see Katrina and Ranbir together after their break-up, it came as a surprise when the ex-couple decided to promote the film together. However, if their recent outings are anything to go by, it comes across as if there is still some animosity between them. Of course they are cordial, but there is a cold vibe that is almost tangible.

Anyway, talking about Jagga Jasoos, the storyline of the movie is about a boy named Jagga, who heads out on a mission to find his father. And on his journey, he meets Shruti aka Katrina Kaif and they fall in love. The film is slated to release on July 14.