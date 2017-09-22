Katrina Kaif finally begins shooting for Anand L Rai’s film with Shah Rukh Khan – view pic

Eversince we got to know that Katrina Kaif is part of Shah Rukh Khan‘s next film with Anand L Rai, we were psyched. They looked good together in jab Tak Hai Jaan and eversince then we wanted them to work in a film again. Finally, it’s happening and today is the first day. Katrina posted a pic from the sets of the film with SRK and Rai saying, “First day of shoot with the incredible Anand Rai and Shah Rukh Khan ( super excited to be shooting with him after 5 years ) …… here’s to putting our hearts and souls into creating a wonderful movie together …” The fact that they have gotten together after 5 years will make you realise it’s been a long wait to see them in a film again. We are pretty sure it will be one amazing film as SRK plays a dwarf in it.

This film which is still untitled, has some of the big names in the cast. Apart from having Shah Rukh Khan in the central character, there is Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. If that’s not enough, there’s a cameo by none other than SRK’s BFF Salman Khan. This film can’t get any bigger than this. The actress has already started shooting for the film and from what we see, it will be one happy day to shoot. Check out her post right here…

Katrina and Shah Rukh make for a great pair and we can’t wait for this film to release. The film was apparently called Katrina Meri Jaan as she played herself in it. But as per DNA, she got it all changed. “The script was written with the idea of Katrina playing Katrina in the film and SRK being her biggest fan. Kat asked the makers to change the character’s name because she didn’t want people to think it’s completely based on her life. Especially, because the character of the actress in the film goes through a terrible break-up with her actor-boyfriend. Given that Ranbir and Katrina’s break-up is still being talked about, she wasn’t comfortable with the similarities being drawn between her reel and real life. It was too close to reality, so she requested Aanand to use a different name for her character,” says a source told the daily.