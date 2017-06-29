Katrina Kaif friend-zoned Ranbir Kapoor and we don’t know how to react to that!

It goes without saying that Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor look good together. It’s definitely unfortunate that they are no longer a couple because the chemistry they exhibit in Jagga Jasoos and at the various promotional events is simply sizzling. There is so much comfort between them despite the fact that they only recently broke up. But we never thought Katrina Kaif will say this! At the trailer launch event of Jagga Jasoos, she coolly called Ranbir her ‘Best Friend’.

Yes that happened. Katrina’s exact words were, “As a producer he hasn’t done much in this film. This is totally Dada’s creation. We would come on the set and get along like a competition which I think people have also seen in the media but I think somewhere people are also taking it in a wrong way. It is a joking competition…Like it is a real competition but something that we enjoy, we have a lot of fun doing it. But ya coming back to the question, better producer toh he is not all but ya..he’s my Best Friend (they share a high-five!)” She was answering a question from a journalist who asked if Ranbir is a better producer or a friend. In fact, they have a great laugh towards the end of it all. (Also read: Jagga Jasoos trailer: Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif’s quest might just be the next big detective film Bollywood was waiting for – Watch video)

What is moving here is that Ranbir and Katrina are more open about each other now than they ever were before. Kapoor doesn’t even mind admitting that he stalked the actress on a social media platform. He told a popular tabloid, “Yes, I am active on the photo-sharing site. I am a stalker, constantly aware of all that’s happening in the industry. In fact, I was Katrina‘s third follower when she joined Instagram. I told her which photos to post, but she refuses to give me credit. After every post, I call her and discuss the purpose of sharing it. I make sure Katrina takes social media seriously. I am also sure I would do a better job than her if I ever got onto social media.” Guess they really are best friends!