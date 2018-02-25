Katrina Kaif is mourning the loss of her favourite actress Sridevi and we can completely relate to her

Sridevi’s untimely demise has come as a shock to everyone. From her family and friends to her fans – all are in utter disbelief over the unfortunate incident that occurred late last night. While still reeling under the sadness, many are taking to social media to pay their tribute to the actress and extend condolences to the family. Those close to her or fortunate enough to have met her, are sharing anecdotes and experiences of their time together. Katrina Kaif, too, took to Instagram too express her grief over the same.

Sharing a picture of the actress, Katrina wrote, “My favorite actress … a legend … and the kindest gentlest woman u could meet … an unbelievable tragedy this is …..all my prayers and thoughts with the family” It is evident that Katrina can’t keep her emotions in check as she tweets. We can completely feel what Katrina must be going through. Considering she was her favourite actress, it is no wonder that Kat has taken it so personally. And we do agree that Sridevi was indeed a legend. And from Kat’s tweet it is clear that she had met the actress and found her to be a kind and gentle person. Here’s her post…

Katrina is currently busy with the shoot of her film, Thugs Of Hindostan, and had also shared a story from the sets of the same recently. However, seems like Sridevi’s untimely death has hit her hard. While we don’t know if she will take a break to cope with the loss, she sure seems shaken by the whole thing.