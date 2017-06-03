Ahem! Katrina Kaif just revealed what’s more ‘important’ in her bedroom – view pic

They say ‘No alarm’ is what calls for a perfect weekend… look what’s up with Katrina Kaif this morning. The beauty, who was busy working out in the gym until late hours last night, just doesn’t feel like getting out of her bed. Taking up to Instagram , she posted this adorable picture of herself saying, “Get up get up get up … btw I REALLY love my yellow blanket .(important information)” Oh, can it get any cuter than this? Even if she’s faking her sleep, she’s looking so damn beautiful, no?

You won’t believe how her fans are actually envying the yellow blanket just because she is cuddling it so tight. Yes…One of them have commented on this pic saying, “That yellow blanket is so lucky that you love her!maybe , I’m jealous of it! love you KK! Stay blessed & keep smiling like this.”

While many cannot stop gushing about the fact how Katrina looks so gorgeous even when she’s just woken up from sleep. Here, check out all the loving comments below:

On the work front, Katrina is currently busy shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai with ex flame Salman Khan. Just today we got to hear how she’s also joined Salman’s soon-to-be launched talent managed company by breaking ties with her long-time manager Reshma Shetty. Turns out Katrina is keen on following the route paved by Salman which she believes is always of her best interest. In fact, even during the IIFA press con which was held recently, Katrina and Salman couldn’t stop flirting with each other with the Khan actually saying, “Katrina will go wherever I’ll take her” Ahem!

Going by all the recent happenings, can we finally say Katrina is relatively in a much happier phase right now? Share your thoughts in the comments below and keep watching this space for more updates.