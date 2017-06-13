Katrina Kaif just SLAPPED Ranbir Kapoor and his reaction is priceless – watch video

Is it like payback time? No seriously! It’s barely few days since ex lovers Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have kickstarted the promotions of Jagga Jasoos and look at the development…. First they competed over being a better dancer with Katrina actually declaring, “The competition is on . Take your pick . Note the humility of the person on the left and the triumphant expression of the person on the right …. #JustSaying #JaggaAndJughead” And then they even fought like kids during the Galti Se Mistake song launch where Katrina actually hit back at Ranbir saying, “Peeke Aaya Hai Kya?” But little did we expect their mean words will eventually lead to Katrina SLAPPING Ranbir one day. No, we are not kidding…this has happened for real! Also read: What competition? Ex lovers Katrina and Ranbir look so happily coordinated in this video!

Katrina just shared a video which has Ranbir enjoying all the attention, blowing flying kisses to his fans, until Katrina slaps him and shuts him up. But worry not, it’s not as dramatic as you believe it to be. It’s all in the jest of it with Katrina using a prop palm to whack it on Ranbir’s cheeks, that too with all her politeness. Of course, that’s a different thing how the former lovers have only resorted to doing the most ‘unromantic’ things to promote Jagga Jasoos. It’s like they are deliberately fighting to avoid any situation that’ll make things even a bit awkward between the two, considering their personal equation. Not bad, guys!

Here, watch the video below:

In a way, this love-hate way of promotion is only going to benefit the film by creating more and more hype, ahead of the release. In fact, we already can’t wait to see what more is in store for us from “Jagga and Jughead” from Jagga Jasoos. How about you? Keep watching this space because we are sure Ranbir is going to have a fitting reply to this ‘fake slap’ by Katrina!