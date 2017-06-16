Katrina Kaif looks feisty and fierce as she gets into the action mode for Tiger Zinda Hai

Katrina Kaif is going to be seen in a never – seen- before avatar in Tiger Zinda Hai, her forthcoming movie and we can vouch for it! Why we say so? A couple of new stills from the film have come out which and let me tell you, its only going to make you more excited for the film. In one of the pictures, Kat is seen taking training from Dark Knight action director for it and looks like she has done a fabulous job! The actress has been working extremely hard for this role and these pictures are a proof of the same. In another picture, she is seen taking sword fighting lessons.. doesn’t she look feisty and fierce? This is something that we have never seen Katrina do before. Of course she has had a few action sequences in Dhoom 3 but looks like with Tiger Zinda Hai, she is going all out with action! Check out the pictures right here… (ALSO READ: Ali Abbas Zafar shares a glimpse of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai’s first song – watch video)

Now that the pictures are here, we hope the actress shares a sneak peek video of the same too! I mean, that would be so much more interesting! The film has been making a lot of noise already for a lot of reasons, and these pictures have taken out curiosity levels much higher.. It would be fun to see how the drama unfolds in Tiger Zinda Hai. (ALSO READ: Unbelievable! Salman Khan couldn’t stop laughing at Katrina Kaif when he saw her CRY..)

For now, the 34 – year – old actress is promoting her film Jagga Jasoos which also stars Ranbir Kapoor. As for Salman, he is also busy with promotions of his film Tubelight. The duo will resume work on Tiger Zinda Hai in Morocco real soon..