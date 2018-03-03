Katrina Kaif makes for a radiant bride on the sets of Zero – view pic!

The team of Zero has been treating us to some interesting pictures and snippets. The latest one is a click of Katrina Kaif from the sets in Film City, Goregaon. Dressed in a peach lehenga in complete bridal avatar, she is looking ravishing. The actress is wearing a lot of jewellery like maang tikaa, nath and jhumkas. With the sunlight falling on her, she looks stunning. Yesterday, we saw a cute picture where Katrina and director Aanand L Rai were seated around a pretending to be asleep Shah Rukh Khan. The picture went viral in no time. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif – who should play Lara Croft if a desi version of Tomb Raider is made?)

Zero is slated to release in December and has the Jab Tak Hain Jaan team of SRK, Anushka Sharma and Katrina. The two ladies will be romancing him. In the film, he plays a man who does not have a great height. As per Rai, it is a different kind of love story.

Rai earlier told PTI, “I wanted to celebrate Zero, I wanted to celebrate the incompleteness in people. There is nothing great in being a complete person. There is a beauty to incompleteness. We all are humans and ‘Zero’ comes from there.”

Though we are one year away from the release, the film is already getting so much love. So Khan sahab and I decided to give something to fans. It is purely out of the love and affection that we are getting from the fans. Talking about the excitement surrounding the film, he said, “They (fans) are carrying an image in their mind and it is not exactly what we have in the film. When we were working on it we did not know it (dwarf part) will look this way. I want to replace that image with the right image. The film’s USP is Shah Rukh’s performance.” Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…