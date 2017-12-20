Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan: More than co-stars we have both evolved as people

What is a good wait for 5 years to see your favourite pairing – Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif – on screen again? Nothing, when the result seems totally worth the wait. The duo is reuniting for the romance-action film Tiger Zinda Hai and fans cannot be more excited. The movie is a sequel to the hit 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger and takes forward the story of Tiger and Zoya as they work together on a rescue mission in Iraq. Ever since Katrina and Salman have starred in the romantic comedy, Maine Pyaar Kyon Kiya they have been a universally loved and bankable jodi. If it was possible fans would love to see them in each and every movie together.

The two have been through a lot since the past few years. We met up with the gorgeous Katrina for a tête-à-tête and attempting to relive the nostalgia, questioned her about how Salman has evolved as a co-star from MPKK to TZH. She pondered over this for a while and said, “More than that we both have evolved a lot as people. We both have changed a lot as people. There are some things which are similar and there are some things which are not.”

Katrina and Salman have made eight movie appearances together, including the minor collabs. Their chemistry is enough to draw the audience to the theatres each time they pair up. “We share a great equation. It is hard to explain or describe to put it to words. But it is one which is very warm and one which is very positive. It is one of the good energy,” the actress further expressed.

The movie has garnered a positive buzz on the internet, thanks to the songs and trailer clocking in millions of views on YouTube. Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is slated to release on December 22.