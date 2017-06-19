“It will never happen again,” says Katrina Kaif on working with ex Ranbir Kapoor

Ex lovers Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif might have been working together for Jagga Jasoos even post their break up, but Kat has made it very clear that she will never work with RK again. A report in Mid-Day reveals to us that the actress clearly mentioned at a recent event that it is very difficult for them to work again. The tabloid quoted the actress as saying, “It’s very difficult (to work with Ranbir again). People now have proof that he is a very trying and testing person. Ranbir has also gestured (to me) to not work on a film together. It (working on a film together) will never happen again.” RK, on the other hand, chose not to respond to this question and ended the conversation citing time constraint.

While their break up might be one of the reasons for this decision, a director close to both of them also suggested that the two don’t have the time or dates for working with each other in the near future. As he told the tabloid, “Katrina and Ranbir’s dates are locked for the next few years. She has Tiger Zinda Hai (alongside Salman Khan) and Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan. Ranbir is busy with the Sanjay Dutt biopic and Dragon (Ayan Mukerji’s superhero drama).” (ALSO READ – “Hey Katrina, girlfriend ban ja meri”, quipped ex boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and here’s how she reacted – watch video)

On the contrary, Katrina is working with another ex, Salman Khan. The duo have been shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai, which releases on December 23 this year. The actors had taken a small break to promote their respective films (Jagga Jasoos and Tubelight), but will soon fly to Morocco for another grueling schedule. (ALSO READ – DECODED! The mystery behind Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s breakup finally solved!)

Anyway, what do you guys think about Katrina and Ranbir deciding never to work with each other again post Jagga Jasoos?