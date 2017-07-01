Katrina Kaif opens up about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have been under the scanner ever since they came together to promote their upcoming film Jagga Jasoos. Since it was the first time they shared a stage after their breakup, it was kind of a huge deal for fans and the media. The two were also in the news when a video of them indulging in a war of words went viral. Whether the two actually took a dig at each other or they were joking was unknown and it led people to believe that all’s probably not well between them even now. But turns out that the two share this equation from the beginning.

Katrina told DNA,” Our personal equation is between us, people can analyse it as much as they want to. But they are never going to get it because I have always been a private person. What you get to see when we come in front of the media is the equation which we’ve had in our workspace from the beginning. We pull each other’s leg, it is all fun and masti. This is not negative, it’s not bitter, we are not pulling each other down. This is our way of having fun. If I say in an interview, how obnoxious he is, and who would want to work with him, it’s a joke. Ranbir and I have always had this tu-tu main-main relationship at work — it keeps up the energy, the fun.” (ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor on his movie choices: I’m not really designing or planning anything)

Well, looks like everything’s fine after all. Ranbir and Kat have been in the news for almost everything that they say and every time they step out together. Ranbir and Katrina were captured dancing to Galti Se Mistake on BollywoodLife recently. Check it out:

Makes you want to dance, doesn’t it? Well, what are your thoughts on Ranbir and Kat’s equation? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.