Katrina Kaif: Please leave Alia Bhatt for Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan for me!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are returning to screen together after a gap of five years with “Tiger Zinda Hai” and it seems the Bollywood diva is not ready to share her reel-life hero with other actresses. During a press conference for the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards Alia Bhatt was asked about working with Salman Khan.The actress said, “I don’t know but I really hope soon. And I think you should ask him (Salman).”

Considering their age difference, Salman quipped, “We are trying to remake ‘Papa The Great’.” Katrina, who dated the 51-year-old actor, joked, “Please leave Alia for Varun and Salman for me.”Both Salman and Katrina are performing at IIFA this year.

When asked if it is difficult to work with Salman, Katrina said, “No. With Salman, it is always entertainment and that is the most wonderful thing. It’s entertainment around and for you. So, it’s like a continuous TV show. He has a lot of love to give so you feel happy and good.”Defending his on-set antics, Salman said, “The humour is always above the belt and not below the belt.. It’s clean.I don’t like to crack stupid jokes or make unnecessary comments.”

Salman, Katrina and Alia will be three of the many celebrities who will be performing at the function. Katrina said she hopes to make her act memorable for fans, and Sallu chipped in, “She doesn’t need to worry about it. She is one of the best dancers in the industry.”Humouring Alia, he added, “In fact, it is a tie between Katrina and Alia.” Disagreeing with him though, the young actress said, “Please, I am a terrible dancer. I am just cute,” to which Salman added in jest, “You can’t be worse than me. And I am not even cute.” The three actors participated in a video conference with journalists from New York, London, Dubai, Chicago and Houston. The IIFA awards will be held in New York from July 13 to 15 at MetLife Stadium.