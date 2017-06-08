Katrina Kaif – Ranbir Kapoor’s FIGHT comes out in the open – watch video

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were once the couple that all their fans, wearing their rose-tinted glasses, would worship. Most of us can only imagine how the ex-couple managed to shoot for their film Jagga Jasoos post their break up. Well, they have maintained a dignified silence for most of the time about their breakup, and they are promoting the movie with all their heart but seems like now they are ready to fight it out in open. Once you have a look at the announcement video of the second song from Jagga Jasoos, you’d know what we are talking about.

Before you jump the gun, you should know that Katrina and Ranbir’s fight has indeed come out in open, but it is about who is doing the dance steps better while shooting for the song. What were you thinking? So, remember how two days back Katrina shared the making video of Jagga Jasoos song Ullu Ka Pattha? The actress said in the making video that she was intentionally doing the dance steps badly and slowly so that Ranbir is able to catch up. We totally loved the sass that Katrina threw with a cute smile on her co-star. Ranbir’s reply to that is finally here. In a video posted by UTV Films, we see a sad Ranbir, who has a message for Katrina. He says “Hi Katrina! So I have been shooting in Karjat, for the last 5 days, minding my own business. And I suddenly see these two videos of Jagga Jasoos, behind-the-scenes videos, you are saying that you are making mistake so that I can shine, or I can come to your level. Which is amazing! So this one is for your Katrina, check it…” and a small glimpse of the next Jagga song Galti Se Mistake starts playing on the screen. And man, Ranbir all we can say is that Ranbir has got the moves.

We wonder what Katrina has to say about this sweet, and sour message.

Galti Se Mistake will be out tomorrow, and we earlier shared with you an EXCLUSIVE still from the movie. Certainly, this song is also going to be as quirky as the previous one, and we are eagerly waiting. Are you?