Katrina Kaif rehearsing on her hit track for IIFA is the best thing you’ll see today – watch video

The 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will be soon be held in New York and among other Bollywood celebs, Katrina Kaif will be performing at the event. So she is leaving no stones unturned to make her performance worthwhile for her numerous fans. One of her fan clubs shared a video on social networking site, Instagram where Katrina is seen sweating it out on the dance floor. Dressed in white tank top and black sweat pants, she is seen shaking a leg on her chartbuster track Afghan Jalebi from 2015 Saif Ali Khan starrer Phantom. While the film didn’t work at the box office, the track was a chartbuster and still can be heard playing in clubs and pubs. Also read: Did you know Katrina Kaif predicted the failure of Ranbir Kapoor’s Rocket Singh-Salesman Of The Year?

In the video she is seen following her choreographer while they teach her the steps. Check it out below:

We are sure Afghan Jalebi will be one of the many other songs she’ll be performing on at IIFA this year. Apart from Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon will also be performing in New York. Also read: Did you know that Katrina Kaif was the first choice for John Abraham-Anurag Basu’s Saaya?

This year IIFA will be hosted by Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan. Talking about hosting IIFA, Saif had said in a statement, “I am happy to be back to the IIFA stage this year as I join my close friend Karan Johar to host the IIFA Awards in New York. The excitement for IIFA has been steadily growing worldwide. This year it’s going to be super fun and glamorous in every way as Karan and I are going to have lots of surprises in store for our fans internationally.”