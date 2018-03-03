Katrina Kaif shared a ravishing picture of herself from sets of Zero and Varun Dhawan cracked a silly joke

Social media is an interesting place. And when you have stars interacting with each other on it, it becomes even more fascinating. So Katrina Kaif was shooting for her upcoming film, Zero in Mumbai. She was looking ravishing and the picture that probably someone from her team clicked of her must have really impressed the lady. Hence she decided it to flaunt it by posting it on Instagram. Of course, her legion of fans went all bonkers and couldn’t stop praising her. We don’t blame them. Katrina is looking gorgeous here. I mean, just look at her:

While a huge set of people were going all gaga about Katrina, Varun Dhawan had a silly joke soon after he looked at the picture and had no qualms in sharing it in the comments section. “love the wall behind amazing (sic),” read Varun’s comment on Katrina’s post. Katrina could have sassed the hell out of Varun, we know how she is a boss at it. But she chose to laugh it off as she replied to Varun’s comment by writing, “Hahahah varun”. Check out the screenshot right here:

It’s always good to see such banter between these people especially on social media. It reminded us of a revelation that Katrina made when she was on Koffee With Karan last year. Katrina revealed that Bollywood used to have a Katrina Kaif hate club when she was younger. She revealed that the club was formed by Varun, and Arjun Kapoor was a member of it. The reason for forming such a club was of course childish. But clearly, they have come a long way since then and that club doesn’t exist anymore. This picture with Arjun and Varun shared by Katrina few weeks back says it all:

Don’t they look adorable together. How about Gunday 2 with the three of them? Hope Shaanoo Sharma, the casting director of Yash Raj Films is reading this.