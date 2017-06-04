Katrina Kaif to celebrate her birthday in New York this year?

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who turns a year older on July 16, is looking forward to her experience at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) extravaganza in New York around her special day. She might stay on in the “magical city” for her birthday. During an interaction with the international media on a video call on Thursday night, Katrina said: “Well, New York is one of my favourite cities. It is so magical. I am really excited to perform there and eat some good food.”

Superstar Salman Khan, who was also present there along with Alia Bhatt, quipped: “The whole country (US) will celebrate her birthday and the day will be called ‘Katrina Day’.”Yeah, yeah,” Katrina laughed.It has been around five years since Katrina last performed at an IIFA event. This year, it will be held at the iconic Metlife Stadium on July 15.”Performing in front of so many global fans is very exciting,” said the actress, who has been shooting with Salman for “Tiger Zinda Hai”. Talking about working with him, she said: “The best part of being with Salman is having a fun time. He always entertains people around him… You never get bored.”

Katrina is set for a double celebration in July as her much-delayed film “Jagga Jasoos” will finally hit the screens on July 14 and two days later she will turn a year older. Going by the poster, the film is most likely to take the audience on an adventurous ride. The two stars, Katrina and Ranbir Kapoor, are seen bamboo rafting inside a sea cave. With the natural light behind them and a lantern on their raft, the two seem to be on a hunt for something. According to reports, the Anurag Basu directorial has been in the making for over four years. It was slated to release on April 7.Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s “Jagga Jasoos” is an adventure drama where Ranbir’s character is in search for his missing father.